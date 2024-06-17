Brooke Shields Rocked Unusual Neon Footwear at 2024 Tony Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to red carpet fashion, it is the fact that there will always be something unexpected. Whether its a dress or a suit, a pair of earrings or shoes, or even a hairstyle, there is something about big events that brings out the most unique styles.
At this year’s Tony Awards, which took place at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City on June 16, that interesting and unusual fashion statement came from none other than Brooke Shields. The American actress was absolutely glowing on the red carpet—and we don’t mean that figuratively.
She showed up to the event in a neon yellow dress, featuring a sequined V-neck bodice and a taffeta skirt. And while the gown was fabulous, it’s not really what we came here to discuss. We were far more consumed with her choice of shoes. While posing for photos ahead of the event, Shields lifted the skirt of her dress to reveal a pair of matching neon yellow Crocs on her feet.
The pick wasn’t purely a fashion statement (although it certainly was that), it was also a matter of necessity. Shields recently underwent double foot toe surgery, according to an Instagram post on June 14. The procedure left her feet in a pair of foot braces—and wearing heels to the event just wasn’t in the cards.
“I got my Crocs!” the actress told People on the red carpet, while showing off her shoe choice. “I couldn’t do this in heels!”
It may have been unusual, but we are by no means against the look—on the contrary, we couldn’t think of a more comfortable choice.