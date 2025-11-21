Brooks Nader Nails F1 Fashion in Archival Designer Piece for Las Vegas Event
Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix commences tomorrow, Nov. 22, Brooks Nader spent a night out on location in a super sporty ensemble that perfectly prefaced the occasion.
Nader’s lavish leather look
Joined by her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader, the model was spotted by US Weekly in a sleek spaghetti-strapped catsuit with an archival jacket on top as she locked arms with Paris Hilton and posed for a few playful shots. The model tossed her hair into a ponytail and repped a pair of black sunnies to match her black close-toed heels.
Both Sarah Jane and Hilton also debuted leather looks in Vegas. In a different aesthetic from her sister’s ensemble, the youngest Nader sibling wore an oversized bomber jacket featuring the fabric and paired the piece with a pair of straight-leg jeans and a gray tank. Hilton added a pop of color to her otherwise all-black look with magenta flare pants; the entrepreneur also wore a cropped jacket, scoop-neck top with corset-style detailing, and showed off her labubu.
However, we knew the SI Swimsuit model’s multicolored leather jacket looked familiar. The garment—which features black, white and cobalt hues—is vintage Dolce and Gabbana, which the model revealed on her Instagram Story on Nov. 20. She also credited Raffe Vintage in the same frame, which showed the below image of Victoria Beckham sporting the very same style back in 2001.
In contrast to the Love Thy Nader star, Beckham opted to wear the jacket fully zipped and styled it with a pair of checkered, light-wash denim jeans and oversized aviators as she clasped a baby bottle in her hands.
Also spotted on...
In addition to Madonna, Justin Timberlake and Usher, who have also sported the garment in years past, the jacket has been resurfaced by a couple of celebrities in more recent years. In February 2024, Nicola Peltz Beckham gave a nod to her mother-in-law while wearing the garment in Paris. Hand in hand with her husband, she styled the jacket with solid-colored denim jeans and strutted in platform black boots.
Back in March, Keke Palmer also wore the cropped jacket on an episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The media multi-hyphenate took a cool and casual approach with her look, styling the vintage piece with a white baby tee and jeans.
