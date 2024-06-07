Brooks Nader Puts Her Stamp of Approval on Polarizing Jorts Trend
If anyone can make jorts look cool, it’s SI Swimsuit model and fashionista Brooks Nader. The cover girl recently paraded around New York City rocking the controversial trend and paired her baggy, low-rise knee-length bottoms with a cropped white tee.
She accessorized with sleek black sunglasses, chunky bronze statement flower stud earrings and a massive caramel leather tote bag from vintage designer What Goes Around Comes Around.
“I promise I’m only packing 1 bag😂,” Nader cleverly captioned the trio of photos that she shared with her 1.3. million Instagram followers. She was photographed in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.
“Only the essentials 😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sharina Gutierrez joked in the comments.
“Haha I love it 😍❤️ beautiful,” Isabella Menin added.
Nader never shies away from a bold look or trying something new when it comes to fashion. Just last month, she went blonde temporarily and debuted her new platinum locks on the red carpet at the SI Swimsuit launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York to celebrate the 60th anniversary issue‘s release.
When it comes to fashion, the Baton Rouge native also loves a sheer dress with little underneath.
“When I wore my first sheer dress…people like fully attacked me,” she told Page Six in 2021.“It can be like a little bit hurtful, but honestly I’m the type of personality that’s like, O.K. cool, people wanted to hate on it? I’m totally going to do it again.”