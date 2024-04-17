Caitlin Clark Just Became the First Pro Basketball Player Dressed by Prada for the Draft
Caitlin Clark has become a household name in women’s college basketball. Her four years (and particularly her final season) at Iowa were nothing short of historic—from both a personal and wider women’s college basketball standpoint. And all of that was for good reason: for the past two seasons, she has taken home the Associated Press Player of the Year award, among other accolades and records. Her skills on the court were, at least in part, to thank for the huge uptick in viewership across women’s college hoops.
That is to say, she’s a well-known figure in the sports world. But until last night, she had yet to make a name for herself in the fashion world. When Clark stepped out on the 2024 WNBA Draft red carpet on Monday—ready to make her childhood dreams come true—she did just that.
Clark was dressed head to toe in Prada: a cream silk skirt, a matching button-up jacket and a silver sparkly crop top. She rounded out the outfit with a pair of simple, black leather slingback heels. The self-described “simple girl,” believes the brand fits her aesthetic. “I think Prada is very me,” she told GQ Sports on the red carpet.
But it wasn’t just an outfit, it was another chance for Clark to make a little bit of history. “Prada’s never dressed a WNBA or NBA player for the draft,” she said of her unique choice. “So, it’s very fun.”
The former Hawkeyes point guard was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever.