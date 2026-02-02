Cameron Brink Proves She’s the Queen of Tunnel ’Fits With These 3 Looks From January
The only thing we love more than professional women’s basketball itself is the fashion that comes ahead of tipoff. Cameron Brink, who plays for Breeze Basketball Club in Unrivaled’s 3-on-3 league, is certainly one athlete who always dresses to impress.
The 24-year-old athlete, who is also a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, took to Instagram earlier today to showcase her “20 favs from January 🫶🏻🪽🤍.” Unsurprisingly, the majority of the snapshots showcased the New Jersey native dominating on the court. However, the professional athlete also peppered in a few photos of herself nailing her pregame fashion.
In one, Brink struck a pose in a gray mini dress featuring horizontal brown stripes and a delicate floral pattern. She wore a brown leather jacket over top and accessorized with a brown purse, knee-high boots and an oversized pair of sunglasses. In another, Brink brought office siren vibes into the tunnel, as she donned a partially undone pinstriped button-up with an ankle-length camel-colored skirt. She accessorized with a tiny crimson purse, pumps and a pair of glasses, while Brink’s blonde locks were pulled back from her face in an up-do.
Lastly, the athlete proved the power of a monochromatic ensemble that incorporates a pop of color. She opted for a black top and belted shorts with tights of the same color, and really made a statement with her outerwear of choice: A shiny red jacket that hit at calf level. To complete her look, Brink carried a plum-colored bag under one arm and wore a pair of black rimmed glasses.
We’re not the only ones who are impressed with Brink both on and off the court, as plenty of her 1.1 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section with praise.
“Go cam go😍,” Sparks teammate Sarah Ashlee Barker cheered.
“Good vibes all around🔥🔥,” one fan wrote.
“Breeze Barbie 🌬️🎀,” someone else added, suggesting a new nickname for Brink.
“Beast mode!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” another user gushed.
“Cambooottyyyy,” Breeze teammate Paige Bueckers chimed.
“Nothing like having a face card that never expires 🔥,” an additional follower noted.
Next up, Brink and the rest of her Breeze teammates will take the court on Friday, Feb. 6. The squad will face off against Hive Basketball Club in Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. As of press time, the Breeze is currently situated in the No. 4 spot out of the eight teams that make up the league.