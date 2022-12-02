Look: Camila Cabello Rocks Silky Pink Blazer With No Top Underneath

Camila Cabello attended the Women of Worth celebration by L'Oréal Paris in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer-songwriter looked absolutely flawless in a silky pale pink power suit.

The “Havana” singer made a bold statement and opted to go topless and braless underneath her pink single-button blazer, which included gold-chain detailing on the arms. Cabello’s sophisticated two-piece set also included floor-skimming trousers, and she accessorized the look with a simple gold clutch and gold rings on her fingers.

Cabello’s hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, shared the star’s look on Instagram, also crediting The Voice judge’s fashion stylist, Rob Zangardi, and makeup artist, Ash Holm, for putting together the incredible look.

Giannetos styled Cabello’s trendy wolf cut with a bit of texture, while Holm opted to match her pink suit with some shimmery pink eyeshadow, along with winged eyeliner and a shimmery pink lip.

L'Oréal Paris’s Women of Worth program honors women who have showcased resilience, bravery and courage through their non-profit work. The event’s star-studded guest list also included H.E.R., Helen Mirren and Katherine Langford.

Each year, the 10 individuals chosen as honorees receive $20,000 to support their charity and further build their organization. This year’s list of winners can be found here.

