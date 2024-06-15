Camila Cabello Sets the Record Straight on Her Viral Ice Purse at the Met Gala
Camila Cabello made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming album, C,XOXO, perform her hit single “I LUV IT” and set the record straight on her viral Met Gala ice purse. The singer explained that the bag, made completely out of ice with a little rose frozen inside it, originally had a chain strap for her to hold, but it broke while she was at the start of the red carpet before photographers had the chance to take her picture. When she considered forgoing the accessory, other celebrities around her encouraged her to just hold it as a clutch, as it was a fun, unique addition to her metallic champagne Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown ... and that’s exactly what she did.
Cabello made tons of headlines for having the “Coolest Clutch” and “carrying an ice block” to the biggest night in fashion. She admitted that it was melting all over her hand, but handled it like a champ and used a napkin to dab any excess water between photos.
Soon after, a rumor began to spread about the purse’s (supposedly) hefty price tag, but the four-time Grammy Award-nominated artist set the record straight during her conversation with Jimmy Fallon.
“I was seeing this TikTok that had a bunch of comments like ‘Camila Cabello is getting canceled because she spent $25,000 on this ice.’ Guys, it’s water. Frozen. You can make it at home,” the 27-year-old sassily told the audience with a laugh. “It’s however much water costs, plus a rose that we got from Etsy.”
Cabello also surprised Fallon with the sweetest improptu performance where she sang all about their friendship and the famous late night show.
C,XOXO marks Cabello’s fourth studio album, and is set to release on June 28.