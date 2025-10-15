Cardi B Channels Ethereal ‘Divine Mother’ Energy for Cover of ‘Paper Magazine’
There are no words for how sickening Cardi B’s October 2025 PAPER Magazine cover feature is. As she absolutely should, the rapper took to Instagram to give her millions of fans a look at these utterly phenomenal stills.
On the cover, Cardi B sported a heavenly outfit. The ensemble began with a shimmering gold fabric that split into two, which allowed her to flaunt her beautiful baby bump. From there, the piece spread into an elaborate gathering of fabric to create a divine cape. Her sleeves matched the draping fabric, as they elongated to touch the floor. She also donned a pair of lace-up boots to give an even more stellar look.
The next image was just as stunning. She wore an all-white ensemble with multiple lace-up details and a sheer godet dress skirt. To top it off, a feathery cocoon-like headpiece rested atop her head. Just as remarkable as this was her black wardrobe, consisting of a dramatic black hooded composition. An alluring black lace jumpsuit was underneath, as well as high black pump heels.
Cardi B on her comeback
With PAPER, Cardi B discussed many topics, including the tearful moment she had during her release party for her latest studio album, Am I the Drama? The project marked her first album in seven years.
“I was really emotional because I was very proud of myself,” she shared with the outlet. “It wasn’t even just because I was putting the album out, it’s because I have worked so hard these past two months, nonstop, and I’ve been doing it all while I’m carrying [a baby], and all those thoughts just came to my head. Like, ‘Wow, the album is about to come out, and I worked my ass off.’ I just feel like nobody really understands when you say, you working your a** off, and you see the results. You see the love. You feeling the energy of your hard work.”
Addressing the “drama”
The 33-year-old is slated to go on tour for Am I the Drama?, most likely after delivering her fourth child. As for how she is feeling juggling her career, her new baby, drama with Nicki Minaj and everything else in between, she’s taking it one step at a time.
“I’m just letting time flow right now,” the singer expressed. “It’s my fourth kid, so I’m already used to it. But I feel like, definitely this week, my mother warrior came out. I was fighting for my kids.”
“This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine,” she said. She then went on to add, “This has been one of the moments I got tested the most about being a parent. But it just goes to show me how strong I am, and it just goes to show me that it’s like, damn, I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn’t care.”
Why Cardi B is who she is
When all is said and done, Cardi B desires to leave behind a great legacy for her children so they are inspired by her hard work and dedication. She cherishes these attributes in her because, without them, she wouldn’t be where she is today.
“Procrastination is what kills you,” Cardi B concluded.“It’s what slows you. Don’t ask too much questions. Just go and f*****g do it.”