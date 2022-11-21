Carrie Underwood Sparkles on the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 AMAs. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Country singer Carrie Underwood had fans “Blown Away” on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Underwood hit the event in a stunning light pink Tony Ward couture gown (from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection) complete with colorful fringe detail and a thigh-high slit that perfectly showed off the singer’s toned quads. The star accessorized her look with opulent jewels and delicate crystal-embellished heels, while opting for chic beachy waves, a smokey eye and nude lip.

The American Idol alumna showed off her outfit on Instagram, crediting her hair and makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher, and stylist, Emma Trask, for helping her to achieve the stunning red carpet look.

Mike Fisher, Underwood’s husband and former NHL player, commented “😍😍,” while her nutritionist, Cara Clark, said “Love the dress! Stunning and so strong!”

Underwood was up for two awards at the 2022 AMAs, including Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album (for Denim & Rhinestones). Although Taylor Swift went home with both awards, Underwood was still a winner. After walking the red carpet, she changed into a blue, pink, black and white bedazzled bodysuit to perform her hit song, “Crazy Angels,” in which she soared above the audience in a gravity-defying aerial performance.

Underwood, who has 17 American Music Awards to her name, gave an energized and engaging performance. When asked what she missed most about touring, Underwood recently told The Today Show she longs for the crowds.

“I love to sing,” Underwood said. “When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m at home.”

Underwood is currently on “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” with special guest and fellow country artist Jimmie Allen through April 2023.

