Catherine Zeta-Jones Steps Out in a Button-Up Red Leather Skirt

The ‘Wednesday’ actress made an appearance on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan.’

Catherine Zeta-Jones. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones was spotted wearing a red leather skirt in New York City on Dec. 8 en route to her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The mid-length skirt featured button-up detailing, which Zeta-Jones, 53, left unbuttoned at mid-thigh, creating a slit to show off her toned legs.

The Wednesday star paired her chic skirt with a short-sleeved, black off-the-shoulder scoop neck and accessorized with a black jacket, dark sunglasses and pointed-toe red pumps. Her dark hair was slightly curled while she rocked a smoky eye for the occasion.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in New York City. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

During the Live With Kelly and Ryan segment, Zeta-Jones chatted with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her upcoming Disney+ spinoff series, National Treasure: Edge of History, her family and more.

The Oscar winner celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary with husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas, last month. The couple share two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Zeta-Jones opened up to WSJ Magazine in April 2021 about the couple’s secret to a successful marriage, saying mutual respect and spending time together have both been key.

“First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs,” she told the outlet. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!