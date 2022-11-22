Watch: Christen Harper Discovered the Best Actual No-Makeup Makeup Routine

Christen Harper at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Who doesn’t love streamlining their morning routine? Christen Harper, the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2022, just shared a truly no-makeup makeup routine using only skincare products that we can’t wait to recreate.

Harper kicks off her TikTok video with a close-up of her glowing, dewy face and says that first, she applies Alastin Skincare’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36 ($60) to her face. The product promises a soft glow while hydrating the skin and protecting it from harmful UVA/UVB rays and providing a dose of powerful antioxidants.

“It’s not chemical [sunscreen], it’s mineral, so you don’t have to worry about skin-clogging ingredients,” Harper said in her video, noting that the product offers great coverage.

Harper then dots Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops ($36) on the contours of her face, along her forehead and over her eyelids to provide what she calls the perfect glow. Next, she applies a few Drunk Elephant O-Bloos™ Rosi Drops ($36) to give her skin the “prettiest color ever.”

“It is kind of the same color as Nars’s Orgasm [blush], and it actually has a tiny, tiny, tiny bit of shimmer and it gives you just the best glow,” Harper said. “It makes you just look healthy and alive and I just love it.”

Harper finishes off her fresh-faced look with Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($4.99) in the color Rose, which she claims she’s used religiously for the past 20 years. On the occasions she needs a touch of concealer, Harper says she reaches for Merit’s Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick ($38), a product that is clean, vegan and cruelty free, and offers lightweight, buildable and hydrating coverage.

“It’s truly the best thing ever. It reminds me of a magic eraser, but for your face,” Harper said, noting that she applies it directly from the stick onto her skin and blends the product using her fingers. “It just disappears into your skin. It gives you the perfect light coverage.”

When it comes to skincare essentials, coconut oil is another one of Harper’s favorites. She told Skincare.com that she uses it to remove makeup at night, then follows up with a cleanser.

“I love coconut oil and use it for almost everything. It’s great for makeup removal, as a face mask or to give my skin hydration after being out in the sun,” she told the outlet. Keep some in a small jar to throw in your purse or beach bag, as you never know when you might need some extra moisture.”

Harper often shares her outfits, lifestyle content and a glimpse into her personal life on social media through both her TikTok and Instagram accounts. The Los Angeles and Detroit-based model first became affiliated with the SI Swimsuit brand through SI Swim Search, the franchise’s open casting call platform, when she was selected as a finalist in 2021.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!