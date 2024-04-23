Cindy Crawford Has Been Rocking This Timeless Closet Staple Since the ’90s
Cindy Crawford knows that the classic white button-down will never go out of style, and she’s proving it. The supermodel shared an Instagram carousel full of pictures of her from the ’90s to now. In each stunning snap—complete with her flawless face card and voluminous, smooth hair, the 58-year-old wore a crisp white button-down shirt. She also showed off the versatility of the piece, styling it in a number of different ways—from a corporate satin look and a cropped cowgirl moment to a chic tucked-in number and an undone, unbuttoned look. The Illinois native paired the top with fitted blue jeans, a pleated skirt, baggy, low-rise denim, slacks and wore it oversized as a T-shirt dress.
“Trend report: classic white button down 🤍,” the mom of two, who shares her kids, also models, Presley and Kaia with husband and Casamigos founder Rande Gerber, captioned the post for her 8.2 million followers.
The SI Swimsuit model has been an industry icon since she began posing for the camera. She has starred on the cover of numerous editions of Vogue, W, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Allure and has walked the runway for major luxury labels including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Valentino, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.
While she still occasionally graces the pages of magazines, makes guest appearances on fashion shows, and is an ambassador for certain brands, Crawford has stepped away from modeling and is focused on building her brand, Meaningful Beauty. She starred in an Apple TV+ docuseries,The Super Models, last September, alongside fellow supermodel legends Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.