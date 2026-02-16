Dua Lipa Rocks Daring Look While Supporting Callum Turner at ‘Rosebush Pruning’ Premiere
Dua Lipa’s latest red carpet look is already teeing up to be one of her most daring of the entire year, and it’s only February.
Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-nominated recording artist traveled to Germany to attend the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival with her fiancé, Callum Turner—whom she confirmed her engagement to last June during an exclusive interview with British Vogue—in support of his latest film, Rosebush Pruning. There, Lipa rocked an all-black look that truly must be seen to be believed, and lucky for you, we have all the photo evidence.
Lipa look beautiful in Berlin
Lipa and Callum walked arm in arm as they entered the film’s screening, sweetly smiling and smooching the whole way. The actor wore a timeless tailored suit in a muted brown shade with a silky tan tie layered atop a crisp white button-up. Meanwhile, the pop sensation rocked an all-black number that wouldn’t have been out of place among her many fun and flirty Radical Optimism Tour onstage outfits.
For the base of the ensemble, Lipa appeared to be wearing a black two-piece set comprising a classic triangle-style bralet and a matching pair of low-rise briefs pulled up on the hips to create a flattering V-shape. Over the top, she layered a floor-length dress featuring a unique, knit-like pattern, allowing plenty of skin to peek through—though the very top and very bottom of the gown were opaque, creating a cool contrast against the otherwise semi-sheer moment.
Lipa accessorized the look further with a patterned choker necklace, dainty earrings and, of course, a pair of heels. She slicked her dark tresses back into a tight high bun, opting for smoky, blended gray eyes, mauve cheeks and muted lips to further elevate the already elegant vibes. Overall, the final look was dramatic, romantic and adventurous—all traits the singer has come to be known for in the fashion world.
Lipa’s 2026 style
This latest memorable moment is just one of several the “New Rules” singer has already accumulated over the last couple of months alone. In January, Lipa was spotted at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, where she embraced eye-popping patterns and corpcore cuts while seated front and center at Chanel’s spring/summer 2026 runway show.
And when it comes to her passion for fashion, Lipa has been clear that the visual aspect of her outfits often comes before the physical feel. “I definitely don’t prioritise comfort. I think if it looks good, I don’t care about comfort," she candidly told Harper’s Bazaar UK back in January. “I will literally struggle in anything if it looks good.”