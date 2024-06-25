Ellie Thumann Accents Orange Silk Maxi With This Unique Accessory
We’re in the midst of summer fashion, so naturally, we have our eyes peeled for the best seasonal styles. From swimwear to sundresses to accessories, we’ve been busy curating our ideal collection of summer essentials.
Thankfully, we have several fashionable inspirations sharing their seasonal styles who make our job just that much easier. Among those we look to when trying to curate our own closets is American model and YouTuber Ellie Thumann.
The 22-year-old doesn’t shy away from bright colors and bold touches (think embroidered cowboy boots and a matching hat), and for that, we’re thankful. We all might like a touch of elevated simplicity sometimes (there’s nothing quite like a white linen mini in the summer), but we’re also all for bright, bold accents. Thumann’s wardrobe has those in spades.
The best example came just the other day. The social media star shared outtakes from a recent evening out in Charleston, S.C., and we were immediately taken with her style. Her look had it all, from bright colors to bold accessories. She wore a fitted, scoop neck maxi dress, which was simple in form. What really made it stand out was the bright shade of orange that it came in.
To the number, Thumann added a handful of elegant gold jewelry pieces, including oversized hoops, a necklace and two bracelets. But the accessory that really caught our eye was the delicate gold cuff that she wore around her bicep. The pick from Starlite Village was the perfect addition to an already eye-catching look.
When in need of fashion inspo this summer, you know where to look: to Thumann and her bright, bold style.