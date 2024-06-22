Emily DiDonato and Kate Love Prove This Free People Movement Set to Be Ultra-Chic on Trip Upstate
There is perhaps nothing better than finding a versatile outfit—one chic enough for afternoon leisure but fit for movement, too.
Kate Love and Emily DiDonato know that well. In fact, they proved as much on their recent trip to Upstate New York together. The models and best friends took to DiDonato’s home turf for a few days of outdoor adventure, and they brought their best athleisure with them.
One of our favorite looks from the trip caught our attention for the very reason we mentioned above—its versatility. Love and DiDonato both stepped out one afternoon in matching sets that simply scream “chic,” but are fit for a leisurely summer afternoon. They sported Free People Movement’s Hot Shot Crossover Set ($98), including a loose-fitting pair of joggers and a cropped tee with chic crossover detailing.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Free People Movement Hot Shot Crossover Set, $98 (freepeople.com)
The soft jersey set comes in four different colors: navy, pumice, black and oatmilk. In a move characteristic of her sleek, neutral style, Love opted for the pumice (a sort of tan-gray color). DiDonato, on the other hand, sported the dark navy shade for their afternoon out. But you really can’t go wrong with any of the choices.
This summer, we’re springing for comfort over everything. This set is certainly that, and to add to its benefits, it is versatile, too. You can dress it up with chic accessories (like Love did with her Louis Vuitton tote) or dress it down with sneakers and a ball cap. Don’t just take our word for it, though, take Love and DiDonato’s.