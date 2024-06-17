Everyone’s Talking About Brown Mascara for Natural Summer Glam: Here Are Our 5 Faves
Summer glam is all about looking your best by using the fewest number of products possible. With a natural bronze from the sun, flushed cheeks from the heat, and a sweet glow from within, sometimes all you really need to add is a dash of mascara.
Brown mascara is all the rage right now. It‘s the most subtle way to add a little length and definition to your lashes, and there’s nothing prettier than the way brown shades sparkle under the sunshine.
Below are five gorgeous brown mascaras that will add the perfect minimal amount of drama to your summer glam.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Glossier Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Brown Mascara, $20 (sephora.com)
This mascara offers the most lightweight, subtle tint and length for beautifully natural lashes.
Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara Uninhibited Brown, $32 (sephora.com)
If you’re going for a subtle brown look, but still want the drama of a volumizing and lengthening mascara, this YSL one is perfect.
Tower 28 MakeWaves™ Mascara Drift, $20 (tower28beauty.com)
This clean mascara is an Allure Best of Beauty Award-winner for a reason. The Tower 28 product delivers stunning length and the perfect wispy lashes for any natural makeup look.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Lengthening Mascara True Brown, $9.99 (target.com)
We were so happy when this high-quality drugstore mascara came out with a stunning, rich chocolate brown shade.
Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting, $26 (sephora.com)
Saie is one of our go-to brands for summer makeup. This cruelty-free lengthening mascara is key to a feathered lash look, and is formulated with strengthening ingredients.