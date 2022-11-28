Fans Are Obsessed With Erin Andrews’s Thanksgiving Game Day Outfit

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

When the Cowboys faced off against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day, football wasn’t the only star of the show. Erin Andrews was on duty as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, and her bold Thanksgiving day outfit turned heads at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Andrews, who rejoined the network in 2012 after eight years spent working at ESPN, showed off her game-day outfit on Instagram in a snap with her husband, former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll.

In the photo, Andrews rocked a red power suit by womenswear designer Alex Perry, while crediting her look to celebrity stylist Alyssa Greene and LA-based makeup artist Jillian Gregory. Andrews paired the smart-casual look with red, gray and white sneakers and styled her hair in casual beachy waves.

Friends and followers were quick to comment on her post, as fellow Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson said, “I’ll borrow this thanks,” while SMAC Entertainment CEO Constance Schwartz said, “I’m borrowing that suit after @charissajthompson since I will have to shorten hem by 6 inches. 😂😂😂.”

Andrews wasn’t the only woman rocking a power suit at the game, either. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater wore a similarly styled magenta power suit and shared a photo on her own Instagram account of the two together, captioning her post, “We didn’t plan it. One of my favs.”

News personality Tabitha Lipkin commented on Slater’s post saying, “Ma’am I wanna buy those power suits!!! 😍 stunning! 🔥,” while New York Giants reporter Madelyn Burke said, “Love the monochromatic fits 🔥🔥.”

Andrews is no stranger to fashion, as her sporty and chic sideline styles are always stunning yet practical. She’s also the founder of her own sports clothing company, Wear by Erin Andrews.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!