Grace Van Patten Rings in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3 With All-Black Red Carpet Look
Over a year after Tell Me Lies concluded its second season, the Hulu drama has returned in full force for the start of 2026. However, before its trio of episodes premiered today, Jan. 13, to begin the start of Season 3, the show’s leading lady, Grace Van Patten, celebrated the release in New York City with her co-stars.
In the Big Apple for its premiere, the 29-year-old actress—who plays Lucy Albright in the series, which originally debuted in 2022—donned an all-black ensemble curated by her longtime stylist, Ryan Young. She wore a satin top with flowy short sleeves, tucked into a latex midi skirt that reached her mid-shins. The monochromatic look was completed with dainty jewelry, sheer tights and closed-toed pumps.
If you haven’t seen the series—which is produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer and American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, among others—have no fear! There won’t be any spoilers in this article.
However, if you’re curious about the latest endeavors of Albright, her on-again-off-again beau, Stephen DeMarco (played by Jackson White) and the fellow students of Baird College, Van Patten delved into what’s on the horizon for its entire crew in an October interview with Glamour.
“Season 3 really dives into the other characters, other than Steven and Lucy,” the actress told the publication when asked about what was on Season 3’s itinerary. “You really start to see everyone’s web get more and more tangled until we’re all one messy, entangled web, which I think will be really interesting. I would say it’s not just Lucy and Steven making bad decisions this season.”
White, who is in a real-life relationship with Van Patten, stuck to a similar neutral color palette as his partner on the carpet. He wore a charcoal gray blazer, a white button-up shirt, a two-toned tie and black slacks on the red carpet. However, don’t be fooled by the pair’s easygoing ensembles, because—according to Van Patten—this season is going to be anything but smooth sailing.
The New York City native, who recently donned the cover of Nylon earlier this month, told the publication at the premiere that her three words to define the latest season are “absolute f------ chaos.” And if that doesn’t make you want to grab a bowl of popcorn and turn on your TV, we don’t know what will.
