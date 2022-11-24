Gwen Stefani Absolutely Dazzled in Bejeweled Bra Top and Jacket

The rocker showed off her look in an ode to a Taylor Swift song.

Gwen Stefani at the 2022 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

No doubt about it, Gwen Stefani knows a thing or two about fashion. The pop singer, fashion designer and The Voice coach rocked an amazing bejeweled bra top and jacket combo in a recent Instagram post.

While the jewel-encrusted top and emerald jacket were the focal point of her outfit, Stefani is never one to shy away from a bold look. She paired her top and jacket with cuffed dark denim jeans and heels, while her signature platinum blonde locks were curled and pulled back from her face, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Suzette Boozer. Makeup artist Jen Tioseco used the star’s signature GXVE Beauty products to achieve her glam look, complete with a bold cat eye, matte skin and shimmery pink lips. Lastly, Stefani credited her nail artist, Eri Ishizu, for her long black and white checkered manicure.

Stefani playfully captioned her post with an ode to fellow pop star Taylor Swift, using lyrics to Swift’s song, “Bejeweled.” The caption read: “when i walk in #TheVoice, i make the whole place ✨shimmer✨,” while the track from Swift’s latest album, Midnights, played in the background.

The video then cuts to Stefani in her chair on The Voice stage with fellow judge and singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello. Stefani’s husband, country singer and TV personality, Blake Shelton, also serves as a judge on the show. Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in 2014 and got married in July 2021.

“I am so excited, I get to work with Blake. We’re carpooling together,” she said in an Instagram post in October of working with her husband.

That same month, Shelton announced the current 22nd season of The Voice would be his last as a judge.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he said in an Instagram announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

