Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the ‘Best’ Beauty Tip She Learned From Oprah Winfrey
As the founder of wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow regularly shares her tips and tricks for improving one’s well-being. Since launching the brand as a newsletter in 2008, she’s curated an e-commerce company that encompasses all things beauty, fashion and more.
Thus, it’s no surprise that Paltrow is a wealth of knowledge where trending topics like lymphatic drainage are concerned. However, in a new interview with TODAY, the 51-year-old actress offered up some beauty-related wisdom she learned from a fellow superstar: Oprah Winfrey.
“I think Oprah, in the sense that she hasn’t—she didn’t give me, like straight beauty advice, but her advice about befriending yourself, and being authentic, I think that is, like, the best beauty tip in the whole world,” Paltrow told the outlet of Winfrey, 70, who was the very first guest on The Goop Podcast in 2018.
Paltrow also shared a few of her current beauty go-tos during the interview segment, which included a good scalp scrub shampoo, facial cleanser, toner and moisturizer. In a Q&A with Vogue last summer, Paltrow noted that the beauty and wellness treatments she gravitates toward these days are nothing out of the ordinary.
“For so much of my life, I pushed the boundaries—people thought acupuncture and using a sauna was crazy, and now everything I use, everyone’s doing it,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anything too ‘out there’ [for me]. I’m very into my sauna and cold plunge pool, exercise, hydration … but nothing that’s considered cutting-edge at this point. Now, everybody talks about all of this stuff!”