Hailey Bieber Celebrates Birthday Weekend in Stylish Leather Look With Daring Details
We’re wishing a very happy birthday to Hailey Bieber!
The model and beauty brand mogul turned 29 years old today, Nov. 22, and she’s been celebrating all weekend long in her signature style. And Bieber has every reason to throw a party, as 2025 has been a truly stellar year for the birthday girl overall, thanks to the $1 billion sale of her popular rhode makeup and skincare line to e.l.f. cosmetics. Most recently, she was also selected as one of the celebrities to grace GQ’s annual “Man of the Year” cover.
And this past Friday, Bieber and her friends got together for an intimate birthday gathering to celebrate the model, featuring plenty of food, fun and fashionable fringe.
Birthday girl style
For her special day, the Bieber donned a moody all-black leather look, which she posted to Instagram to the delight of her 55.7 million followers. Before revealing the outfit, Bieber gave fans a look at her incredible, intricate birthday cake. The cover photo of the five-photo carousel featured a look at the frilly, pastel pink dessert, which was five tiers high and adorned with adorable ribbons.
Her party-ready ensemble was on full display in the subsequent snapshots, showcasing a couple of unique pieces that merged rock n’ roll chic with classic glamour. There’s no denying the top was the star of the outfit, with the leather-looking item featuring a daring open back and corset-style lace-up ties. The zip-up front allowed Bieber to show another peek of skin, while the criss-cross stitch details around the hardware and shoulders provided added edginess. Also, so much fringe! Fringe everywhere! The stylish tassels on the arms and around the waist brought the piece right into the 1970s.
And speaking of the 1970s, Bieber opted to pair the statement-making top with black high-waisted bell-bottom jeans. She accessorized further with some pointed-toe black pumps, a matching handbag, studded earrings and, of course, her very own rhode lip gloss phone case. The model pulled her brunette tresses back into a high bun, with a few stylish pieces left down to frame her face. Her makeup was a mix of fall-friendly berry tones, with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink pout being the metaphorical cherry on top.
Best wishes from famous besties
And you already know we weren’t the only ones wishing Bieber the happiest of birthdays, with plenty of her followers and famous friends popping into the comment section to share their well-wishes:
“Happy Birthday 🎂,” Miranda Kerr wrote.
“The most beautiful woman in the world ❤️,” one commenter proclaimed.
“Happy Birthday love💞💞,” Paris Hilton echoed.
“Bday baddie 🖤,” another fan added.