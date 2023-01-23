Look: Hailey Bieber Debuts Dramatic Hair Change With a Blunt Bob

Hailey Bieber. Gotham/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is moving into 2023 with a major hair change, and we’re obsessed with her new look.

The Rhode skin care founder showed off her freshly shorn bob hairstyle in an Instagram story on Sunday. The selfie displayed Bieber’s new cut as she wore sunglasses and a black leather jacket with green and orange stripes. “Oops 💇‍♀️,” she wrote across the mirror pic of her profile.

Earlier in January, Bieber shared an IG story with her locks pulled back into a ponytail. She wrote, “it’s taken me 3 years to grow my hair out Officially can do a ponytail with no extensions or clip ins 😂🙏🏻.”

Clearly, the 26-year-old was ready for a change. Bieber showed off her dramatic transformation on TikTok, captioning her post, “oops 🔪👩🏼‍🍳💇🏼‍♀️.”

The model’s fans and followers chimed in to the comments section with similar sentiments regarding Bieber’s status as a beauty trendsetter.

“Literally every girl is gonna go cut their hair now lollllll,” wrote one person, while another added, “Now all the tiktok girlies are about to have this haircut in the next 5-7 business days.”

“Hailey cuts her hair short, now everyone will cut their hair short 👀🔥,” piped in another, while one person stated, “well girlies are running to the hair salon as we’re speaking.”

When she was in the process of growing out her locks, Bieber spoke to Refinery29 about her hair-care journey.

“When I don’t have extensions in, I just like to keep my hair out of my face,” she said of her signature slicked-back bun at the time. “My hair was really long as a teenager. Then I started modeling and I wanted to be cool and edgy, so I cut it really short—it never grew long after that … Though, I did see a big difference when I stopped coloring it—I don’t dye it blonde anymore.”

