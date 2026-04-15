Hailey Bieber Shares Her Go-to Outfit Formula in ‘Interview’ Magazine Cover Story

Hailey Bieber has landed Interview magazine’s spring 2026 cover, and we can’t get enough of the images captured by photographer Xiangyu Liu.

Styled by Dara Allen for the occasion, the Rhode founder and chief creative officer rocked a gold vest, shorts and bunny ear headpiece by Coach, along with boots from the luxury brand, for the cover snap. In other pics, she wore a black Hermès mini dress, Alexander McQueen pantsuit, lacy Dior dress and more. And in the accompanying cover story, conducted by the publication’s editor in chief, Mel Ottenberg, the fashionista opened up about her enviable personal sense of style.

Bieber, 29, admitted that developing her fashion sense has required a lot of “trial and error.”

“When you’re being photographed just leaving the house, you have to think about style in a lot of different ways,” she stated. “I’ve worn something where in person it looked great and then it photographed super awkwardly, so I’m a lot more conscious of it. I tailor everything. I’m meticulous about it all.”

These days, Bieber’s personal style motto is “less is more,” and just like the rest of us, she loves creating a mood board on Pinterest to pull together fashion looks. She names Rihanna as one of her “biggest inspirations,” loves a vintage Levi’s jean and, at the moment, a kitten heel.

“I’m dialing everything down,” she explained. “At my core I feel the coolest and the cutest and the sexiest in a T-shirt and jeans or a pair of great trousers and a little tank top. I think there’s something to be said about effortlessness. The more I’m trying to make an outfit look good, the less it works. It doesn’t need to be that deep.”

Following the reveal of Bieber’s cover, which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, plenty of the Arizona native’s famous friends and fans have flocked to the comments section to hype her up.

“So good,” stylist Karla Welch gushed.

“obsessed never stop !!” Better Half podcast cohost Victoria Villarroel begged.

“😍,” media personality Paris Hilton commented in the form of an emoji.

“Never enough of Hailey ❤️❤️,” a follower noted.

“perfect bunnyyyy 🐰🐰❤️❤️❤️,” someone else stated.

“THAT'S MY BABY, SHE'S ICONIC,” one user wrote, quoting Justin Bieber’s 2025 track, “GO BABY.”

“Gorgeous angel 🩷,” another fan applauded.

Read Bieber’s complete cover story, “Nobody Says No to Hailey Bieber, with Interview magazine here.

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