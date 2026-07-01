Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Line Drops Limited Edition Shades For Beloved Lip Cases

If you, like us, are obsessed with all things beauty, you’re likely already familiar with Hailey Bieber’s popular Rhode brand.

The model launched the beauty line back in 2022 and made headlines last year when she sold the company to e.l.f. Beauty for an impressive $1 billion, as reported by AP News. The line is known for its on-trend, easy-to-use, unique products, including the Pocket Blush and, of course, the mega-viral Lip Case.

And this week, Bieber shared two beautifully bronzed shades fans can add to their Lip Case collection, just in time for summer!

For those out of the Lip Case loop, the item is precisely what it sounds like: an ingenious merging of a traditional phone case with a special spot for your go-to Rhode gloss. The product—which comes in the original full Lip Case or a Snap-On Lip Case option—is both functional and fashionable, making it the perfect mix for a viral moment. The Lip Case is also an award winner, with the original iteration taking home the “Best Viral Beauty Moment” honor at the 2024 Vogue Beauty Awards. Unsurprisingly, it also regularly sells out online.

As noted above, Bieber shared in an Instagram post this week that the popular item is available in two summery shades, exclusively on Rhode’s website: Colada (a cool, pinky tan) and Bronze (a deep, rich cocoa). Want to get your hands on the limited edition goodness? Scroll on to shop the new shades, and please note that some phone sizes and/or colorways may be sold out and/or unavailable at the time of this article’s publication.

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Lip Case | rhode

Starting with the brand’s original iteration of the Lip Case, the website describes the viral item as “a silicone, bubble phone case” with a “silky-soft touch and puffy back for easy grip.” Offered in select iPhone 14 through 17 models, the sleek protector ensures you always have your go-to gloss at your fingertips—literally—and it makes for one seriously adorable selfie accessory.

Snap-on lip case | rhode

Still, if you don’t want to commit to the full Lip Case look (or if your current iPhone size is out of stock and you still want in on the fun), Rhode now also offers a “snap-on” option in the limited edition shades that can make practically any iPhone case a Lip Case. Per the website, the item “works with all MagSafe compatible iPhone models and cases, and your favorite Peptide Lip Treatment or Tint.”

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