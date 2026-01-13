Hailey Bieber’s Latest Look Shows Why Everyone Needs This Staple Top in Their Closet
Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 11, and showed her 55.7 million followers that corset tops are here to stay in 2026.
The 29-year-old beauty mogul debuted a handful of images to the app, which all showcased the form-fitting top—except the carousel’s final frame, in which she snapped a candid shot of a martini.
Bieber’s sleek look
“fun things," Bieber captioned the five-slide post. In its cover image, she glanced at the camera lens in a strapless beige corset, which was tucked into a pair of black, wide-leg trousers. Its fourth frame revealed her entire ensemble, including her pair of pointed black booties and sparkly studded earrings, which rounded out her look.
“justin was so right she’s so ICONIC”, one fan commented to Bieber’s carousel in support of her evening look. The note featured a nod to the rhode founder’s husband and his 2025 ballad “GO BABY” in which Justin sings, “That's my baby, she’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it”. The latter lyric is seemingly referencing rhode’s “lip case,” which features an indentation to hold the brand’s lip products.
“MOTHER ??? EXCUSE ME,” another commenter declared, while fellow celebrities, Paris Hilton and Emma Chamberlain—who were featured in the post’s third slide—also chimed in. Hilton added a singular heart-eyed emoji, while Chamberlain penned, “😚😚😚😚.”
How to style the statement top
While Bieber repped her corset with an all-neutral ensemble, our favorite part about the garment is its adaptability. In recent months, more celebrities have shown just how versatile the style is, and we’re resurfacing some of our favorite looks to show you how easy it is to incorporate into your own wardrobe.
Pair it with jeans like Brooks Nader
In Miami with CELSIUS in late October, the Love Thy Nader star repped a sheer, icy blue corset with a pair of baggy, light-washed denim jeans while holding one of their beverages in hand. The Louisiana native finished her outfit with some dainty silver jewelry and kept her caramel-colored hair in loose waves.
Add a chic skirt like Camille Kostek
That same month, Kostek put a sporty spin on the style in Austin for the Formula 1 2025 Grand Prix. The longtime model paired a strapless black satin top with a bodycon leather skirt and a matching leather jacket with silver hardware. She tossed her own blonde hair into a wispy high bun.