Hilary Duff Looks Elegant in Red Dress and Leopard-Print Jacket

Hilary Duff.

Hilary Duff made an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that the actress looked super chic.

Duff, 35, wore a long sleeve button-up red dress by A.W.A.K.E. MODE, and to and from the Times Square studio, the mom of three threw a stylish leopard-print jacket over her red ensemble. Duff accessorized with strappy black Stuart Weitzman shoes, Jacquie Aiche jewelry and a red handbag. Her outfit was styled by Brit + Kara of ELKIN.

The How I Met Your Father star’s blonde locks were worn in a sleek blowout by hairstylist David Cruz, while makeup artist Rommy Najor opted for shimmery lids, glossy lips and bronzed cheeks.

Hilary Duff outside of the ‘Good Morning America’ studio in Times Square. James Devaney/Getty Images

Duff shared her look on Instagram, cheekily captioning the post she shared with her 24.4 million followers, “Early morning poses because this morning I’m up for @goodmorningamerica and not packing lunches and trying to brush toddler hair.”

During the interview segment, the actress chatted about Season 2 of HIMYF, which begins streaming on Hulu on Tuesday.

“Well, (Duff’s character) Sophie, she’s just looking for love in the modern world of dating which is so difficult for so many, especially her,” Duff shared. “But she never gives up … Season 2 starts off with her just trying again.”

The former Disney Channel actress stated that the character in the Emmy-award winning show is “very fun to play,” and is quite a departure from her everyday life.

“My life is much more together than hers, so it’s fun to go to work and kind of fall apart a little bit,” she quipped.

