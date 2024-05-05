How to Get ‘Healthier Than Ever’ Hair, the Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Way
When it comes to hair care, it’s simple. You don’t need a specific (and probably expensive) product. All you need to keep your hair “healthier than ever,” according to workout and wellness leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, is a regular trim.
Every six to eight weeks or so, Wood-Tepperberg heads to the hair salon to get “a dusting,” a simple trim to make sure that her hair stays healthy. It’s not something she’s always done—or advocated for. In fact, “I used to be afraid to trim my hair so often,” she admitted in a recent Instagram post. But, now that she’s overcome that fear, she’s seeing the benefits of a regular cut. It “brings your hair back to life,” she promised.
In addition to offering this simple, effective advice, the MWH founder shared the specific routine that she asks for every time she heads to the salon for a trim, as follows:
1. First, trim on wet hair
2. Long layers
3. Heavy face-framing pieces, while keeping length and volume
4. Flip hair to enhance volume while drying
5. Trim on dry hair
Sure, this is the specific formula that suits Wood-Tepperberg’s hair best. But even if her step-by-step routine doesn’t work for your hair type, the point still stands: hitting the salon for a trim every couple of months is key for hair health. No matter the texture or length of your hair, you can’t go wrong with a regular cut. It doesn’t need to be extreme to see results—follow Wood-Tepperberg’s lead and spring for your healthiest hair yet.