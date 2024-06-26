Hunter McGrady Calls This 3-in-1 Product the ‘Best Lipstick Ever’
The only thing we love more than a great beauty product? A great multipurpose beauty product.
SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady just keyed her 719,000 Instagram followers into one of her beauty secrets that fits the bill, and it’s too good not to share. The model and mom is regularly on the go, so she knows how difficult it can be to cram multiple makeup products into a cute evening clutch. Thus, she often uses one product for her lips, eyelids and cheeks: the NARS Afterglow Tinted Lip Balm in “Turbo.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
NARS Afterglow Tinted Lip Balm in “Turbo,” $28 (sephora.com)
“It’s like the perfect red,” McGrady stated in an IG story as the tapped the product into her lips and applied it to her cheekbones for a natural-looking, sun-kissed flush. “It just like bumps everything up.”
The hydrating balm is packed with antioxidants and Monoï Hydrating Complex to help moisturize while delivering gorgeous color. And while it looks super pigmented, it starts out quite sheer, as McGrady demonstrated, so you can build up the color as you wish. Plus, it’s available in six additional shades.
The SI Swimsuit legend reiterated the product’s multipurpose function in a caption across the screen of her video: “If you don’t have room for a bunch of products in your clutch or purse. This is alll you need. Trust. Don’t let the red color fool you it’s like the PERFECT flushed red.”