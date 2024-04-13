SI LifeStyle

Hunter McGrady Reveals How to Look Put Together in a Simple Sweatsuit

The model and mom shared a personality-packed ‘get ready with me’ clip on Instagram.

Cara O’Bleness

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

We can always rely on Hunter McGrady’s Instagram feed to be a source of inspiration when it comes to fashion. The SI Swimsuit model and mom of two regularly shares styling tips on the social media platform, from how to style a sweater vest and trousers to why there’s no need to stick to one single aesthetic in your wardrobe.

Her latest fashion-forward post came in the form of how to elevate the basic sweatsuit you no doubt have in your closet. McGrady, 30, started her reel by donning a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants before adding some cute accessories. She styled her hair in a partial up-do with a bow-adorned claw clip and put on gold earrings and a pearl-metal necklace before adding a pair of pale pink-rimmed blue light glasses to her look. McGrady then slung a black crossbody bag over her chest and blew a kiss to the camera.

“Get in honey we’re layering our best jewels with sweatsuits this season 💅🏻,” she quipped in her caption. “What look do you want to see next? Sound off below 👇🏻.”

Plenty of McGrady’s 691,000 followers on the platform did in fact chime in to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Okay slay queen! I feel like this is a @huntermcgrady outfit because who else could pull this off?” one person noted. “Love 💕 it!!”

“Screaming this is everything sister,” younger sibling Michaela McGrady added of the quirky ensemble.

“Love!! 🙌 new mama here, so I wanna see it all and get inspired,” someone else responded.

“Very cute. Love the hair clip with the ribbon/bow!😍,” another fan replied.

