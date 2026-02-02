Ilona Maher’s Olive Halter Dress Deemed ‘Perfection’ by Fans
Over the weekend, Ilona Maher donned an ivory-colored floral maxi dress with matching heeled sandals to create an ethereal outdoors ensemble at the Japanese Garden at The Huntington, which she shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers. On Sunday, Feb. 1, the professional athlete showcased yet another dreamy dress with a duo of posts on the app.
“Enchanted to meet you,” Maher penned in the caption of a singular frame in which she rocked a rich olive green number. The figure-hugging dress, which appeared to consist of a velvet material, showcased a halter neckline and ruched detailing around the Olympic medalist’s bodice. While her shoes were cropped from frame, Maher accessorized the evening number with chunky hoop earrings and tossed her hair into a wispy up-do.
While Maher did not show a photo that encapsulated her entire ‘fit, she disclosed that the elevated dress was from TJ Maxx by tagging the brand n the post’s caption. The athlete is a fan of the department store chain and partnered with the brand to debut its “You Sponsored by TJ Maxx” initiative last June. However, the multihyphenate’s supporters didn’t need to see the full garment to put their stamp of approval on Maher's look, as they flooded her comment section with praise.
“This colour on you is perfection” one user declared.
“The color, the silhouette AND the styling?! No notes. 👏,” wrote the official House of Maher Instagram account.
That same day, Maher followed up the sophisticated snap with a 15-second reel, released just hours later. The clip exhibited the athlete, who posed in the same green gown, lip syncing to Meghan Trainor’s 2016 song, “NO.” She made a few turns to display the garment from a handful of angles, while the text on screen above her read, “My goal when people see me is for them to fall instantly in love while also being slightly terrified.”
Maher’s objective was confirmed by fans, as well as a fellow former Dancing with the Stars finalist, who also piped in to the comments section.
“That’s how I felt,” penned Kaitlyn Bristowe, who, like Maher, participated on the ABC competition series. During its 29th season, she scored the Mirror Ball Trophy alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Maher joined the celebrity cast of the show during Season 33 and placed second with Alan Bersten, falling short to The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei and professional dancer Jenna Johnson.
“Well... you’ve achieved your goal,” one fan stated.
“Mission accomplished ✅,” another agreed.