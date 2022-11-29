Jennifer Lopez Pairs Holiday Sweater With Super High Slit Skirt While Out With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre. James Devaney/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with husband Ben Affleck on a date night the day after Thanksgiving, and to no one’s surprise, she looked absolutely stunning.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer and Oscar-winning actor were spotted out and about in New York City on Friday, Nov. 25, taking in a performance of “The Music Man” on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Lopez looked as gorgeous as ever in a cozy black Fair Isle-print sweater and flowy black skirt with a thigh-high slit, which she cinched at the waist with a black belt. She paired the look with sheer black tights and sky-high black heels, and wore her caramel-colored locks down with a slight curl.

The day before, Affleck and Lopez celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday together, and JLo shared a sneak peek at their family festivities in a video she shared on her Instagram.

The video showed Lopez snuggled up in winter gear, cooking with her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, and smiling with family members. It also featured a sweet montage of Lopez’s and Affleck’s blended family, with a clip of JLo snuggled up with her child Emme and a photo of son Max sleeping on Affleck’s shoulder. The video is set to Lopez’s track, “The One (Version 2),” a hit single from her third studio album, This Is Me… Then.

On the same day Lopez and Affleck enjoyed their Broadway date night, Lopez announced her next studio album, This is Me… Now, which is expected to be released in 2023.

While fans noticed Lopez’s Instagram account had been wiped before the big news, she was merely executing an impeccably timed marketing strategy—the announcement of her new album came on the 25th anniversary of This Is Me… Then, which was released on Nov. 25, 2002.

Lopez and Affleck notoriously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year. They then called off their engagement and split in January 2004 and went on to other relationships before they reunited again as a couple in July 2021. The two tied the knot in an intimate elopement ceremony in Las Vegas in July of this year, followed by a second celebration at Affleck’s Georgia home in August.

“Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life and I was working on an album, and it was called This is Me… Then and it was all about capturing that moment in time,” Lopez recently said on Zane Lowe’s namesake Apple Music podcast. “When I’m in love is when I’m inspired and I was the most inspired then and I have not made another record like that since then.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!