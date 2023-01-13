Jennifer Lopez’s Pastel Pink Outfit Is the Perfect Barbiecore Look

The actress stars in the forthcoming film, ‘Shotgun Wedding.’

Jennifer Lopez. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We love seeing a unique take on the Barbiecore trend, and Jennifer Lopez’s head-to-toe pastel pink outfit delivers.

The singer-actress offered up a more subtle all-pink vibe than some of the bright, hot pink looks celebrities have been sporting over the last few months. She showed off her outfit in a Jan. 11 Instagram post promoting her forthcoming film, Shotgun Wedding.

In the photos, Lopez wore a sleeveless pink dress that hit her mid-calf. It featured a high neckline with intricate floral detailing, and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer accessorized with strappy baby pink heels, a cotton-candy-colored leather jacket and a bubblegum pink Chanel bag.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕💗,” Lopez captioned the IG post she shared with her 231 million followers.

Famous friends and fans chimed in to the comments section to share their thoughts on her cute outfit.

“The prettiest in pink💗💗💗and that last slide 🎀🤩,” wrote fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson, while the official Coach Instagram account left two pink sparkling heart emojis.

“You are soooo beautiful 💗💕,” commented stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski, while a fan piped in to add, “Who else loves this dress? 🥰”

Lopez stars in Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz. The romantic action comedy film premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

