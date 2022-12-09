Jessica Chastain Looks Like Royalty in Lacy Blue Chanel Gown

Jessica Chastain attended the 15th annual MoMA Film Benefit in New York City on Thursday, Dec. 8, and the star looked regal in a lacy blue Chanel gown.

Chastain’s floor-length gown had a sweetheart neckline and The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress wore no jewelry, instead opting to let her outfit speak for itself. Her signature fiery locks cascaded straight down her back and were styled by hairstylist Renato Campora, while the star opted for thick, dark eyeliner and a bold lip that made her complexion pop.

Jessica Chastain at the MoMA Film Benefit. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The annual fundraiser is held to raise money for and promote the museum’s film exhibitions. This year, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was honored and awarded for his work, while attendees were treated to a preview of del Toro’s first MoMA exhibition, Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio.

Chastain starred in del Toro’s 2013 film, Mama, as well as his movie Crimson Peak two years later. She spoke with Variety before the gala about playing a monster in one of his films.

“Guillermo told us one thing, which I’ll always remember. He said, ‘Everyone thinks the monsters are the ghosts and the creatures, but what if, in reality, people can become monsters?’ Not every artist can strike that balance, can teach us things and bring us together with bitter medicine and beautiful truths, but it’s a task cut out for Guillermo del Toro,” she told the outlet.

Del Toro’s stop-motion fantasy musical film, Pinocchio, is now streaming on Netflix. Chastain’s newest project, George & Tammy, debuted this week on Showtime with the Oscar winner taking on the role of country legend Tammy Wynette.

