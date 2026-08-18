Jordyn Woods Brings Fans Along for Final Wedding Dress Fitting With ‘Vogue’

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Jordyn Woods tied the knot with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The chic ceremony took place in Malibu, and to say the guest list was “star-studded” would be a serious understatement. Per People, the model and New York Knicks player were surrounded by friends and family, including the bride's longtime bestie Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothée Chalamet, as well as Hailey and Justin Bieber, Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe and many more.

Of course, while there was no shortage of stars in attendance, the true stars of the day were the newlyweds, who looked radiant in their wedding day best. And this week, fans of the model are getting a closer look at her wedding dress fitting process, courtesy of Vogue.

Following the couple’s special day, Vogue revealed that Woods took them along for her final fitting, where the reality TV star showed off her stunning Danielle Frankel gown. In the video, Woods opened up about her nerves ahead of the special day, as well as what went into her wedding planning process. For instance—given that her husband plays professional basketball—the star knew she’d need to plan a summer wedding, as that would be Towns’s only time off for the year. This presented a challenge for the bride, as she’d need to schedule her fittings with a quick six-month turnaround.

Then, Woods was joined by the gown’s designer as she tried on the breathtaking look one last time before the big day. The silky white gown was fitted through the bodice before flaring out into a beautiful ballgown-style skirt, giving the model a classic princess look. The piece also featured a unique neckline that gave the illusion of a lace scarf. She completed the look with a lace-trimmed veil, which Frankel noted was “all done by hand in New York.”

The model also showed off her second bridal look: a more fitted gown complete with a sultry side-slit and a lace bolero. Breaking down the concept behind the design, Frankel revealed that the gown came with a built-in corset to create the perfect hourglass silhouette. To watch the full video on Vogue’s official YouTube channel, click here!

Per Cosmopolitan, Woods and Towns have been together for six years. The pair started dating in May 2020 before announcing their engagement in December 2025. And 2026 certainly proved to be an exciting year for the duo overall! Ahead of their wedding, Towns helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years (with some fans even joking that it was Woods’s lucky orange clutch that helped clinch the win).

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