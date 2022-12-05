Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Longtime Friend George Clooney by Wearing a Dress Covered in Pictures of Him

The actors have worked on six movies together over the course of their 22-year friendship.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is George Clooney’s biggest fan. The Pretty Woman star attended the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C., where the 61-year-old actor was being recognized for his lifetime artistic achievements and contribution to culture.

Roberts wore a custom black Moschino ball gown, designed by Jeremy Scott, decorated with framed photos of Clooney over the years—an ode to both his stacked IMDb page and their decades-long friendship.

The two Oscar winners have worked on six films together, including Money Monster and the 2022 rom-com Ticket to Paradise, and often gush about their close friendship in interviews.

“We became instant friends,” Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel about their time together on Ocean’s Eleven. “You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, ‘I really don’t like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don’t like them, and I will never change my mind.’ And then there are some people who you go, ‘OK, I’m going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.’”

Clooney clearly feels the same way about their 22-year friendship, and both actors agree that working together is exciting and easy because they have a similar work-life balance.

“Listen, the thing about Julia, one of the many great qualities, is she is consistent in her loyalty and in her friendship and in her kindness,” Clooney told People. “So if you’d ask me what’s different, I’d say that with the exception of us getting a little bit older, nothing in terms of who we are, or who [Roberts is].”

The Gravity star attended the Washington, D.C., event with his wife of eight years, Amal Clooney. The lawyer and activist wore a gorgeous silver bedazzled off-the-shoulder gown as she posed arm in arm with her husband on the red carpet. The couple share 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who refer to Roberts as “Auntie Juju.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

In an interview with CBS Mornings, the Clooneys dished about their friendship with Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder. “She was a wonderful person to spend a few months with in Australia... and we spent a lot of time together,” Amal said. “It was a great experience.”

“It was really fun,” Clooney added. “She’s a good friend. And she and Danny and her kids are all just—you know, they’re a family that we greatly admire and enjoy.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!