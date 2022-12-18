Kacey Musgraves Is the Latest Celebrity to Rock a Glam Goth-Inspired Look

Kacey Musgraves. Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stars have been embracing the Wednesday Addams-inspired gothic chic look more than ever lately, Next up? Country superstar Kacey Musgraves, who wore a monochromatic all-black look for an exclusive, invite-only concert event in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Musgraves wore a Norma Kamali fish-tail slip dress ($215) and long double-breasted coat ($3,250), which she paired with black pumps and a Jimmy Choo satin fringe bag. She wore her long, chestnut locks loose and the 34-year-old opted for her signature winged eyeliner, bronze cheeks and a nude lip.

The sold-out event, which was put on in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue and American Express Platinum, was an exclusive show for Platinum card members.

The “Space Cowboy” singer chatted with Glamour about the event, sharing that her chic look was all courtesy of the department store chain.

“Fashion is such an important form of self-expression for me and for so many people,” Musgraves told the publication. “I worked with my stylist Erica Cloud to pick my wardrobe for the show and went with a simple, black, ’90s-leaning look from Saks.”

Musgraves shared a few shots from the stage on Instagram afterward, captioning her post, “Last night 🖤 A big thank you to everyone who came out to the @saks x @americanexpress x KM show in L.A. #WithAmex.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!