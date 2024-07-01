Kacey Musgraves Puts Her Stamp of Approval on This Controversial Fashion Trend
Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves joined fellow country musician Zach Bryan on stage during his concert in Nashville on Saturday, and we simply can’t get enough of her outfit from the occasion.
The seven-time Grammy Award-winner opted for a denim vest-style top with a plunging neckline and tummy-baring silhouette, which she paired with micro blue jean shorts. And while the Canadian tuxedo aesthetic is often met with controversy in the fashion world, Musgraves absolutely nailed her ensemble for the evening.
Styled by Erica Cloud, the 35-year-old musician wore her dark chestnut locks in sleek waves, courtesy of hairstylist Giovanni Delgado. Musgraves worked with celebrity makeup artist Carlene K and opted for her typical glammed-up look, including thick, winged eyeliner, lots of lashes and a nude-pink lip.
“Baby’s got her blue jeans on,” Musgraves captioned an Instagram carousel of the ’fit, which showed off various angles of the look, including a pair of blue jean cowboy boots she flaunted in the final slide.
“It’s giving Canadian tuxedo in a heat wave,” one of the singer’s 2.5 million followers quipped in the comments.
“The serve is SEVERE 🌈🥵,” someone else applauded.
“On behalf of the entire nation of Canada, thank you,” another user joked.
“kacey invented denim,” one person stated.
“We need a word stronger than mother,” another noted.
Musgraves was a surprise guest during Bryan’s June 29 concert at Nissan Stadium, where the two performed their 2023 duet, “I Remember Everything.” The track earned the artists the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.