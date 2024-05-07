Kaia Gerber Looks Identical to Supermodel Mom Cindy Crawford With Iconic ’90s Blowout at Met Gala
Kaia Gerber recreated her mom’s signature voluminous waves at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, and we’re in awe of how beautiful and similar the 22-year-old looks to her mother, Cindy Crawford. The 58-year-old supermodel is known for her glamorous dark brown blowout, and her daughter paid perfect homage to the hairdo with the help of Guido Palau for the year’s biggest night in fashion.
Gerber, who is also the daughter of Casamigos tequila brand cofounder Rande Gerber, donned a custom sleek, form-fitting white Prada gown featuring clear sequin circles. The accents were gorgeously iridescent as Gerber shifted from pose to pose for photographers on the red carpet. The Palm Royale star also channeled her mother’s favorite effortless simple glam look, including rosy blush, chiseled cheekbones, a sheer wash of taupe eyeshadow, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip. She worked with makeup artist Diane Kendal for the occasion.
Stylist Danielle Goldberg accessorized the chic ensemble with a classy pendant necklace, statement ring and dangly earrings from Tiffany & Co. for a timeless moment.
“@prada at the met 🤍 @voguemagazine,” the recent WSJ. Magazine cover girl, who is dating actor Austin Butler, captioned an Instagram video that she shared with her 10 million followers.
“Stunning Kaia!!!! Always 🫶,” Ricky Martin commented.
“Hi Gorgeous Elegant beauty. ❤️,” Lyndie Benson added.
“i’m doing this hair next,” DJ Diplo joked.
“She won the met 🔥🔥🔥,” brother Presley Gerber chimed.
“You look like a perfect angel!!!” one fan exclaimed.