SI LifeStyle

Kamie Crawford Loves This Luxurious Gloss for the Perfect Sheer Summer Lip

The model and TV host shared her new go-to on TikTok.

Ananya Panchal

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford will deviate from her signature glossy brown lip combo for one product, and one product only. Sometimes a summer day doesn’t need a bold, fierce gloss, but rather a sheer shiny pink moment, and the TV host has found her new go-to for the upcoming season.

The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who most recently traveled to Belize with the brand, shared her love for the best-selling, highly-rated YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick on TikTok. The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host showed herself applying the product while in the car for the perfect natural, juicy plump lip.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, $42 (sephora.com)

YSL candy glaze
sephora.com

This ultra-hydrating lip product has gone viral for its high-shine finish, easy-glide application and simple, natural feel. It leaves the lips looking super nourished with a delicate layer of the color of your choice. The product is made with a long-wearing, non-sticky formula featuring hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and mango oils that just melt on the lips.

“These candy glaze lip gloss sticks from @YSL Beauty are everything 😍🍭 #lipstick #lipgloss,”Crawford captioned the clip set to a sweet melodic remix of SZA’s “Saturn.”

“I was literally watching catfish last night wondering what gloss you use 😂,” one fan commented, in reference to Crawford’s hosting gig on the MTV reality dating series.

Influencer and TikTok sensation Alix Earle also swears by the YSL product.

Published
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a NYC-based Lifestyle & Trending News writer at SI Swimsuit. Before joining the Swim team, the Boston University Alum worked for culture & entertainment beats at Bustle, The San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When Ananya is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, she can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. 