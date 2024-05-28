Kamie Crawford Loves This Luxurious Gloss for the Perfect Sheer Summer Lip
Kamie Crawford will deviate from her signature glossy brown lip combo for one product, and one product only. Sometimes a summer day doesn’t need a bold, fierce gloss, but rather a sheer shiny pink moment, and the TV host has found her new go-to for the upcoming season.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who most recently traveled to Belize with the brand, shared her love for the best-selling, highly-rated YSL Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick on TikTok. The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host showed herself applying the product while in the car for the perfect natural, juicy plump lip.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, $42 (sephora.com)
This ultra-hydrating lip product has gone viral for its high-shine finish, easy-glide application and simple, natural feel. It leaves the lips looking super nourished with a delicate layer of the color of your choice. The product is made with a long-wearing, non-sticky formula featuring hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and mango oils that just melt on the lips.
“These candy glaze lip gloss sticks from @YSL Beauty are everything 😍🍭 #lipstick #lipgloss,”Crawford captioned the clip set to a sweet melodic remix of SZA’s “Saturn.”
“I was literally watching catfish last night wondering what gloss you use 😂,” one fan commented, in reference to Crawford’s hosting gig on the MTV reality dating series.
Influencer and TikTok sensation Alix Earle also swears by the YSL product.