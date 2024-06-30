Kamie Crawford Puts a Spunky Metallic Twist on Denim-on-Denim
TV host Kamie Crawford, who co-leads MTV’s Catfish, is putting her stamp of approval on denim-on-denim. However, the three-time SI Swimsuit model had add her own personal twist to the timeless (yet often polarizing) style.
She stunned in a new Instagram post, wearing a cute matching set featuring a boxy buttoned-up jacket and mini skirt, both in a trendy metallic medium-blue shade. The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host paired the luxurious Hugo Boss set with chunky knotted textured gold earrings and a perfectly slicked-back bun.
She completed the look with furry white stilettos and a classy, clean milky pink chrome acrylic manicure. Her glam, done by Anna Hart, was flawless, of course. The makeup artist opted for a super glowy glass skin base with bronzed eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, chiseled cheekbones, terracotta blush and the 31-year-old’s signature plump glossy brown lips.
“@Boss-ed up 👖🤍 #beyourownboss,” Crawford captioned the June 27 series of photos and tagged her location as Los Angeles.
“Denim on denim girlie 😍,” Ayesha Perry-Iqbal commented.
“Fireeeee sis 😍,” Gia Peppers wrote.
“Blue Jean Baby 💙,” Abby Townson chimed.
“This beat is heavenly 😍😍 you look gorgeous!!” one fan exclaimed about the glam moment.
Crawford is a big fan of pairing a simple, comfy outfit with lots of cute, unique and classy accessories.
“My sense of style was really cultivated when I moved to NYC in my teens. I love how individualistic and subjective fashion is there. More is more and you can literally wear whatever you want. I love to dress based on how I feel—sometimes I want to cover up, sometimes I want to show it all off. But [no matter what], I want to feel comfortable and confident,” she shared. “I often get praised for making really simple outfits look put together, and my trick is layering gold jewelry! Chunky gold necklaces, rings, and a classic pair of gold hoops can upgrade a simple jeans and T-shirt look. Adding on a cool jacket can always elevate a look, too.”