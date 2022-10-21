Kate Hudson is the Latest Celeb to Try the Mermaid Core Trend

The actress channeled her inner Ariel at the premiere of her new film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Kate Hudson in Madrid. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Kate Hudson has become the latest celebrity to join the mermaid-core frenzy along with Dua Lipa, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid. The Golden Globe award-winning actress channeled her inner sea creature at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Madrid.

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star wore a shimmery lavender ruched mini top with a halter neck, similar to the OG Ariel’s shell bra. She paired it with a multicolored sequin maxi skirt. Her long blonde locks were pulled into a sleek low pony and she kept her jewelry gold and minimal.

Actress Kate Hudson attends the “Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion” premiere at the Callao cinema in Madrid.

Mermaid Core is also going viral on TikTok with the hashtag gaining 16.7 million views. What is mermaid core exactly? It can be so many things. Anything nautical themed from mermaid hair, sparkles, actual mermaid costumes, under-the-sea vibes or pastels could fall under mermaid core. And we’re likely to continue seeing this trend trickle onto many more red carpets.

Hudson plays Birdie Jay in an upcoming mystery-comedy sequel film alongside Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn. The film is set to release in theaters on Nov. 23 and on Netflix Dec. 23. Daniel Craig will be returning as detective Benoit Blanc but he will be working on a brand new case.