Kate Love Just Mastered This Effortlessly Chic Up-Do
We’ve always known that Kate Love has a way with personal styling. No matter what the Canadian model is up to, she’s bound to be outfitted in something sleek. Her style is one we would describe as simple, but sophisticated. She’s not into the dramatic—her fashion is clean-cut and polished.
We would say the same goes for her glam. No matter the occasion, Love can generally be found sporting a minimal face of makeup and an understated hairdo. Sure, she rocks the occasional smokey eye and dramatic up-do, but most of the time, she’s content with something a little more simple.
In effect, she’s mastered simplicity in her fashion and beauty routines—and her aesthetic is one that we would love to replicate. Thankfully, the 36-year-old’s latest Instagram demonstration will make it just that much easier to do so.
Love gave birth to her first daughter last June and, as a busy mom of one, is working with a limited amount of time most days. With that in mind, she has perfected what she is calling her “ten second mom hair.”
In a video that she shared to her account, she demonstrated the simple up-do, which strikes the perfect balance between intentionally messy and effortlessly sleek. It’s a “new favorite” hairdo for the model, who appreciates that it’s low maintenance, but “still looks put together,” she wrote in the caption.
Love will always be a source of inspiration for our style and glam, and this latest trick is no exception.