Kate Love’s Weekend Outfit Is the Epitome of Casual Cool
We’re not exaggerating when we say we’ve never seen an outfit from Kate Love that we didn't like. The fashion model has an understated but ever-sleek style that has proven itself perfect for every occasion. Whether she’s heading to husband Kevin Love’s NBA games or for an afternoon walk with her young daughter, the model is guaranteed to be dressed in her elevated basics.
She’s a big proponent of neutrals—her outfits tend to feature a lot of whites, creams and other light tones, making them very versatile. Her latest outfit is the perfect example of what we like to call her casual cool style.
Heading to a kid’s birthday party, Love threw on a matching gray ribbed tank top and a pair of matching slim-fit ribbed pants. The 36-year-old had on a white button-down shirt, which she left unbuttoned and cuffed the sleeves. She then added a pair of simple white fashion sneakers, a pale blue ball cap and a black netted handbag.
“When Saturdays now mean dressing for kids birthday parties,” she joked in a TikTok video, in which she showed off her casual afternoon outfit. “Life comes at you fast.”
It’s far from the first time that Love’s simple everyday fashion has caught our attention. Like we said, there isn’t an outfit of hers that we haven’t liked. And if you’re ever in need of some seasonal styling ideas, the SI Swimsuit model should be one of the first people you turn to. If you need more convincing, look no further than her latest bit of NBA game-day styling.