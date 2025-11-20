Kelsea Ballerini, Katie Austin and More Embody Glitz and Glam on the CMAs Red Carpet
The 59th Country Music Awards was an evening where some of the most beloved country musicians of today came together to celebrate their soulful genre through song, jokes and just about everything else. In addition to strumming guitars and singing catchy tunes, the night was filled with stars who were dressed in their decadent, fashion-forward ensembles that were just utterly showstopping.
Best looks at the 2025 CMAs
In the world of country, it’s go big or go home. That saying proved to be one everyone held dear, as every attendee made sure to put on their very best attire for this special occasion. Of course, some stood apart from the rest, bringing a whole new level of glitz and glam to the red carpet affair.
From famous faces like Katie Austin and Roshumba Williams to familiar names like Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini, here are our favorite looks from the 2025 installment of the award show.
Alexandra Kay
We hope the fall season doesn’t mind that we’re loving every second of the spring aesthetic Kay brought to the scene, because it was simply lovely and enchanting. The assortment of flowers made this star look like a walking garden in all the best ways.
Elizabeth Hurley
Hurley was a woman on fire in this daring scarlet red number. A round of applause is deserved for that alluring cut-out placed in the middle of her bodice, as it added a great deal of depth to the fierce dress. Needless to say, the same sentiment applied to the deep plunge.
Haley Kalil
Sparkly dresses will always have a place on the red carpet, and Kalil made a point to show why that is. She shimmered underneath the Nashville evening sky in her silver and dark grey patterned attire. Anyone who may have been blinded by how radiant she was should consider themselves pretty lucky.
Katie Austin
Austin’s elegant camel piece was a 10 out of 10 by our standards, especially because her dress fit and flattered her to an exceptional degree. From the beautiful neutral color that complemented her warm skin tone to the glistening streaks of embellishments going down her body, we’re obsessed with how stunning she was in this gown.
Kelsea Ballerini
One thing about mesh fabric is that it always delivers a striking statement. The way Ballerini’s attire incorporated the captivating material throughout was undeniably clever, with the ruffled neckline, rose-shaped design in the midsection and the straight skirt finish all coming together to produce a charming red melody.
Lainey Wilson
Fashionistas seriously need to put Wilson on their radar because this Grammy Award-nominated powerhouse will not disappoint in the style category. Case in point, her teal combination on the red carpet. This family of cool hues lived out their purpose by taking residence in a divine jumpsuit, ornate tulle cape and cowgirl hat. Wilson continues to reimagine Western fashion in marvelous ways.
MŌRIAH
It’s always a delight when celebrities have fun and get campy with their evening wear. Going the complete opposite direction of polished glamor, MŌRIAH introduced avant-garde to the red carpet with her creative and mesmerizing look. Her eye-catching hat paired with her multicolored fur dress resulted in one of the most unforgettable ensembles of the night.
Roshumba Williams
Beauty, grace and everything in between, Williams was definitely a walking red-orange daydream. Her smoldering strapless gown did her all the favors, earning her several nods of approval in our book. She was a compelling argument for why simplicity can be transformed into a high-fashion moment with the right accessories and glam.