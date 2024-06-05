Kelsey Merritt Is Making the Case for Blue Pinstripes for the Summer Season
Somehow, it’s already June. The summer months are upon us and with warmer weather comes seasonal fashion trends.
As with everything else, there are recurring themes in fashion and there are all new phenomena. The mainstays are the staples that have stood the test of time, despite changing fashion standards and styles. Among them are striped button-downs.
Button-downs have always been a staple in the office, but recent years have seen the style break out into the everyday. The most fashionable among us are incorporating the garment into everything from streetwear to evening attire.
This summer, Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt is leading the charge of styling the classic pick. On a recent trip to Cannes, France, the 27-year-old curated the most chic outfit for a boat ride along the coast. She wore a simple pair of white shorts, which she paired with a classic blue-and-white striped button-down, white sandals and a tan-and-black textured handbag.
The shirt, which was an old style from popular denim brand Frame, was the perfect complement to her dreamy blue backdrop: the bright sky and deep blue waters off the coast of France.
To us—and to her followers—Merritt has always been a style inspiration, and this latest look was no exception. If you catch us sporting a blue striped button-down this summer (on the water or otherwise), you’ll know exactly who inspired us.
Summer is upon us, so it’s time to follow the model’s lead and find your perfect button-down to take on the warm weather.