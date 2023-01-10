Kendall Jenner Makes a Statement With Funky-Colored Three-Piece Lingerie Set

Kendall Jenner. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is always raising the bar. She just introduced a unique take on the traditional lingerie set by adding matching long gloves to the usual bra-and-underwear duo.

The model posted a carousel on Instagram for her 270 million followers, and even in an amateur at-home photo shoot, she looked absolutely stunning. Jenner laid on a couch in a red, purple and black animal-print set from the British lingerie company Fruity Booty. The bustier-style top featured racerback straps and a white hem, while the bottoms were a simple high-cut bikini style. The drama was all in the gloves that Jenner showed off by holding her head in one photo, crossing her arms across her chest in another and holding them straight on her knees in the final pic.

The 27-year-old captioned the post, which garnered more than six million likes in one day, with an evil eye emoji.

Tons of fans and A-list celebs ran to the comments to fangirl over Jenner’s iconic look.

SI Swimsuit model Rose Bertram offered three fire emojis, while Normani left three heart-eye emojis.

“HELLO!?” chimed in Justine Skye. “Why are you so damn cute ❤️,” quipped mom Kris Jenner.

Jenner's hairstylist, Irinel, said “OH OK! ♥️,” and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, piped in to say, “Good Lord!! 🔥”

“Perfection!!!! 😍😍,” gushed Olivia Pierson. “how to be you,” asked one fan, while another wrote, “I love when women.”

The 818 founder sported a similar three-piece lingerie set back in 2020.

“Wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else,” Jenner captioned the post, which featured low-quality photos in dim lighting. She wore a zebra print set, including opera gloves with fur trim at the top of her arm.

While both of Jenner’s sets are currently unavailable on fruitybooty.co.uk, there are a number of similar options for sale.

