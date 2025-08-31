Kim Kardashian’s Look for the DVF Awards Might Just Be Her Boldest This Year
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to unique high fashion ensembles.
The reality TV show star, mom of four, SKIMS brand founder and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model has been known to step out in some wild outfits over the years. Whether she’s walking the Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress or walking the runway for Balenciaga’s 2025 haute couture collection, fashion is one of her many passions.
Still, the look she donned for the DVF Awards in Venice on Thursday, Aug. 28, might just have been her boldest of this year—and fashion fans are still speechless.
The avant-garde piece created by designer Maison Margiela for their 2025 runway collection simultaneously captured the silhouette of a gown and a pantsuit.
Crafted in a light gray shade with pastel purple undertones, the garment featured a full-coverage neckline that transitioned into a figure-hugging bodice, which then swooped around the mogul’s hips, giving the illusion of a bodysuit. The legs of the floor-length gown flared into wide-legged pants, mimicking the ethereal flow of a typical gown. Still, our favorite detail might be the dramatic matching cape, which sat elegantly on the shoulders of the piece before skimming down the superstar’s form.
Given the striking and dynamic nature of the gown, Kardashian opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a single silver ring. Her long, dark hair was left sleek and straight, parted down the middle. Meanwhile, she went all out with her makeup for a classic Kim K glam, consisting of matte skin, angled eyebrows, pink cheeks and a 1990s-style lined nude lip.
“Loooooove,” sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in her comment section on Instagram.
“Congrats! And you looks stunning as usual ,” Senada Greca added.
“Kim this look is by far your best yet. It’s on a level,” Azature Pogosian exclaimed.
“Stunnnnning 😍😍,” Olivia Pierson declared.
Kardashian attended the DVF Awards this past week as one of five honorees to receive the DVF Leadership Award. During the ceremony, the mogul was introduced by Chris Young, whose freedom she advocated for before his pardon in 2022, per The New York Post.
“I am truly humbled to have received the humanitarian award. Not for what I have done, but for the work that we all still have to do,” the superstar wrote on Instagram. “The real honor was having Chris Young introduce me, standing there free!”