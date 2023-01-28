Kourtney Kardashian’s Optical Illusion Dress Is Dividing Her IG Followers

The Lemme founder’s recent outfit had many fans doing a double take.

Kourtney Kardashian. Gotham/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to get her followers talking. The reality TV star shared a photo of herself modeling a Balmain dress featuring a nude model printed on it, and the daring gown’s optical illusion made it look like the mom of three was nude.

Her Jan. 26 Instagram photos had plenty of Kardashian’s 211 million followers divided.

In the post, the Lemme founder shared several pics showing off the dress from different angles. The back of the Renaissance painting-inspired dress featured cherubs against a blue sky backdrop. The look was styled by Dani Michelle.

Hairstylist Irinel de León pulled the Kardashian’s dark hair back into a sleek up-do, with several face-framing layers left out of the high bun. Makeup artist Leah Darcy opted for dramatic lashes, fresh-looking skin and a pinky-nude lip.

“If you’d like to make a call please hang up and try again ☎️,” she captioned her post.

While several fans left heart and flame emojis in the comments section, other followers didn’t exactly adore the outfit.

“I guess I just don’t understand fashion🤔,” wrote one person, while another added, “Sorry to say, but this looks ridiculous.”

“This dress makes me uncomfortable.. the back is nice but the front.. nah,” piped in another individual. “I just felt uncomfortable looking at this . It’s a no for me,” said another.

While fashion is clearly subjective, the Poosh founder’s post racked up more than one million likes in less than 24 hours.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!