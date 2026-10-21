The New Kulani Kinis Collection Makes Your Next Trip to the Airport a Cute (and Comfy) Adventure

When planning a vacation, it’s typical to visualize all the fabulous ‘fits you’ll rock when you reach your destination. Still, one part of the getaway experience that’s often overlooked is your travel day ‘fit—that is, until Kulani Kinis unveiled their new collection!

Earlier this week, the Australian clothing label revealed its latest line: a comfy selection of soft, sweet pieces inspired by laid-back travel days, cheekily titled “En Route.”

“Kulani Kinis is taking off with En Route, its latest apparel drop, designed for wherever your next adventure takes you,” the brand said in a statement shared with SI Lifestyle. “From cozy airport sweats and effortless matching sets to easy knits and throw-on essentials, the collection is all about looking cute while going places (or doing absolutely nothing at all).”

So before you pack for your holiday travels, we recommend checking out this cool, colorful collection to bring a little summertime to your suitcase!

Editors’ picks: shop Kulani Kinis’s En Route collection

If you’re not sure where to start your airport-ready shopping adventure, we’ve included a few of our personal favorite pieces below. But first, a quick note: please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Sangria Halter Tank | Kulani Kinis

Why save all the bright colors for your vacation-ready shoreline style when you can get the party started at the airport? The Sangria Halter Tank has a totally on-trend, nostalgic, Y2K-adjacent vibe, and its unique pink-and-orange color palette makes for a delightfully eye-catching option.

Sangria Micro Short | Kulani Kinis

We love a matchy-matchy moment, and the Sangria Micro Short pairs perfectly with the aforementioned Sangria Halter Tank top. This cute, coordinating ensemble is a particularly great choice if you’re traveling to a tropical location and want to be comfortable in the heat when you land.

Kulani Hoodie | Kulani Kinis

Finally, we haven’t stopped thinking about this incredible “Watermelon Glow” shade since the collection dropped. We can already imagine ourselves cuddling up in the Kulani Hoodie at our terminal after grabbing a snack and settling in for our flight. As the brand notes on its official website, this piece is designed for everything “from sunrise beach hangs to chilly nights.”

To check out the full En Route collection on Kulani Kinis’ website, click here!

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