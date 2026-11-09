Kylie Cosmetics Shares Ultimate ’Cozy Season Essentials’: Shop Our Picks

The holiday season is officially here, and we believe that these chilly days are the perfect excuse to update your makeup collection!

And Kylie Jenner’s popular makeup line agrees, as Kylie Cosmetics recently unveiled its latest winter-ready collection earlier this month, titled “The Winter Kissed Holiday Collection.” The lineup was all about the perfect “winter pink,” leaving beauty lovers with a fun, flirty flush—and unfortunately, the products sold out almost immediately.

This week, however, the brand is sharing more of its “cozy season essentials” for those looking for something merry and bright while we wait for a potential Winter Kissed Holiday Collection restock. Posting the selection on Instagram, the brand noted that the products are “our current go-tos for an easy everyday look 🤎⁠.”

“I’m in love with your makeup essentials,” one fan declared in the comments. Meanwhile, another user added, “Those 3 stay in my makeup rotation 🙌🏻.”

So if you’re ready to prove that a flirty winter-ready flush can be just as playful and sultry as a summer-ready sun-kissed glam, this trio of must-haves is the ultimate gift for the beauty lovers on your “Nice List”—and hey, if that happens to include yourself, we promise not to tell!

Editors’ picks: Kylie Cosmetics “cozy season essentials“

To ensure your shopping experience is equal parts holly and jolly, we’ve listed the must-have pieces below—but first, a quick note: given the popularity of these items, please keep in mind that some colorways may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication.

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Hybrid Blush: Winter Kissed 2.0 | Kylie Cosmetics

Trade in your sun-kissed glow for a winter-kissed moment with the brand’s unique Hybrid Blush (available in the coveted “Winter Kissed 2.0” shade). Described on the brand’s website as a “first-of-its-kind” cream-to-powder hybrid, the product promises a pretty “suede-like” finish.

Kylash Volume Mascara | Kylie Cosmetics

While there’s been plenty of recent debate about whether mascara is no longer trendy, we believe it’s a timeless way to add a little “oomph” to any glam. Of course, the Kylash Volume Mascara elevates any look, day or night, and is available in classic black or softer brown to fit your desired aesthetic.

Precision Pout Lip Liner | Kylie Cosmetics

Finally, a lip liner always has a welcome place in our beauty bags, and the Precision Pout Lip Liner from Kylie Cosmetics is beloved for a reason! Available in a dynamic array of shades, including nudes, plums, pinks, browns and reds, this wooden pencil is exactly what you need to “sculpt, define and contour” on the go.

To check out more winter-ready products by Kylie Cosmetics, click here.

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